Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.80

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.80 and traded as high as $77.21. Danaos shares last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 75,852 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

