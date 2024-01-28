Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

