Daren John Morris Buys 9,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,723.00).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris acquired 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris bought 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris bought 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris bought 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIG opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.44. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £360.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

