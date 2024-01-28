David Scott Jones Sells 600 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares in the company, valued at $949,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.