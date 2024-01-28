DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

