Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.