Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Digi International were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

