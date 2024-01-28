DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of DigitalOcean worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 183.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 24.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.4 %

DOCN stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.