Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

