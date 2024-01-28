Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $34.87. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 27,904,778 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.