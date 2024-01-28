DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,481,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

