Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. 1,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

