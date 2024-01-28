Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $149.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.