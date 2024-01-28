Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 322 industrial assets totaling approximately 70.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

