Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.69 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

