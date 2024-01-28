Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $36,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

