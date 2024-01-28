Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETJ stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
