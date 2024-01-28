Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.65. 1,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.