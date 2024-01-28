Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 12.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 25.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 54.5% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 15.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 667,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Ecovyst Stock Up 2.2 %

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

