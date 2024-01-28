Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 494.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

