Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CFO Sells $1,420,200.00 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $16.52 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

