Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$17.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$15.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.64.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:ELD opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.19 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$179,737.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock valued at $996,636. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

