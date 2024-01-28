Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Down 6.5%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 4,369,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,900,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

Empire Metals Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.47. The firm has a market cap of £57.73 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

