Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) vs. ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) Critical Review

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $261.07 billion 0.00 -$134.50 million $4.12 4.87 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ENEVA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 10.29% 20.81% 5.38% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

