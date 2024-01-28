Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EHC opened at $71.68 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

