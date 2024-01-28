Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.28.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.29 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03. The company has a market cap of C$903.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

