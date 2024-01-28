Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 356.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

