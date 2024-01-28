Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.