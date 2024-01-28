Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $127.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

