Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 179.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

