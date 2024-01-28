Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.40 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $13,496,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

