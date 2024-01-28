Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$82.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.30 million.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.