Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELS opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ELS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

