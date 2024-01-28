EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Liberty Global by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,571 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYA opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,200 shares of company stock worth $1,951,240 in the last three months. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

