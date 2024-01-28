EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 935 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,625 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,081,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,700,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,034,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 128,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.