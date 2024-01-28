EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 108.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.54.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

