EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

