EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE MPW opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.