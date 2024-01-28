EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE UMC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.