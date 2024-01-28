EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,990,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

