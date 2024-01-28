EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $132.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

