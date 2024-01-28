EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 925.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

