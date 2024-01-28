EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

