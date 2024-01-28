EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

