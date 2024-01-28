Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading 20% Higher

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.67. 5,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Everything Blockchain Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

About Everything Blockchain

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

