eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.45

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.45, but opened at $13.06. eXp World shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 218,622 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday.

Get eXp World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPI

eXp World Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eXp World by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.