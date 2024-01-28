Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $617.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

