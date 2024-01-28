Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,400.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 6.8 %

FICO stock opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $978.80. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $617.35 and a 1-year high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.