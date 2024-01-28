Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $1,284.27

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,284.27, but opened at $1,235.50. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $1,247.82, with a volume of 91,454 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $978.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.