Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,553.33.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH opened at C$1,365.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,242.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,162.92. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$846.71 and a 52-week high of C$1,366.99.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 186.8037249 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. In other news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Also, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250 over the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.