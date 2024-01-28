FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FAT Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

